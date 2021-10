Vials labelled "Astra Zeneca Covid-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo, in this illustration photo taken March 14, 2021. Photo :Reuters

A consignment of 7.9 lakh doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has arrived in the country from Germany.

A Qatar Airways flight carrying the jabs landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 5pm today.

Senior Secretary of Health Service Division Lokman Hossain Miah and German Ambassador to Bangladesh Achim Tröster received the consignment at the airport.

Germany provided the shots to Bangladesh under COVAX facility.