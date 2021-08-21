7.81 lakh doses of AstraZeneca arrive from Japan

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 August, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2021, 04:38 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The fourth consignment of 7.81 lakh doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine arrived in the country today.

A flight of Cathay Pacific Airways carrying the vaccine shots landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 3.25pm.

At this time Md Jasimuddin Khan, deputy secretary at the Health Services Division and Naoki Atio, Ambassador of Japan to Dhaka were also present at the airport.

Earlier on Friday, the shipment departed from the Narita airport at 9:43pm (Japan Standard Time).

With this shipment, the total amount of dispatched vaccines from Japan as of today stands at over 2.4 million.

This delivery is a part of Japan's commitment to supply over three million doses of vaccine under the WHO-COVAX mechanism, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Shahabuddin Ahmed, ambassador of Bangladesh to Japan, Counsellor (Labour) Md Zakir Hossain and Arif Mohammad, first secretary (Political) from the embassy were present during vaccine dispatch at the Narita Airport.

