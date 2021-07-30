7.81 lakh AstraZeneca jabs coming from Japan Saturday

The second consignment of 7,81,320 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive in the country on Saturday.

A freight flight of Nippon Airways (ANA) carrying the consignment departed Narita Airport Terminal-1 at 10.40pm (Japan's local time). The shipment is scheduled to reach Dhaka tomorrow.

Shahabuddin Ahmed, Bangladesh Ambassador to Japan saw off the consignment of the Japan-manufactured AstraZeneca vaccine at the airport.

With the latest shipment, the vaccines received from Japan reached one million doses.

This delivery is part of Japan's announced commitment of supplying over 3 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine in phases to Bangladesh under WHO-COVAX mechanism.

From the Embassy, Political Counsellor & Head of Chancery of Mission, Sheikh Farid and First Secretary Tushita Chakma were present with the ambassador.

On 24 July, Bangladesh received the first consignment of 2,45,200 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from Japan.