7.81 lakh AstraZeneca jabs coming from Japan Saturday

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 July, 2021, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2021, 09:14 pm

Related News

7.81 lakh AstraZeneca jabs coming from Japan Saturday

TBS Report
30 July, 2021, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2021, 09:14 pm

The second consignment of 7,81,320 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive in the country on Saturday. 

A freight flight of Nippon Airways (ANA) carrying the consignment departed Narita Airport Terminal-1 at 10.40pm (Japan's local time). The shipment is scheduled to reach Dhaka tomorrow. 

Shahabuddin Ahmed, Bangladesh Ambassador to Japan saw off the consignment of the Japan-manufactured AstraZeneca vaccine at the airport. 

With the latest shipment, the vaccines received from Japan reached one million doses.  

This delivery is part of Japan's announced commitment of supplying over 3 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine in phases to Bangladesh under WHO-COVAX mechanism. 

From the Embassy, Political Counsellor & Head of Chancery of Mission, Sheikh Farid and First Secretary Tushita Chakma were present with the ambassador.

On 24 July, Bangladesh received the first consignment of 2,45,200 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from Japan.

Top News

AstraZeneca / Vaccine / Japan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Mad rush of people at Shimulia ferry terminal despite lockdown

TBS Today: Mad rush of people at Shimulia ferry terminal despite lockdown

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Nagad to raise Tk500cr with zero-coupon bonds

TBS Today: Nagad to raise Tk500cr with zero-coupon bonds

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Coronavirus and vaccine administration management

TBS Current Affairs: Coronavirus and vaccine administration management

1d | Videos
Towfique: Rap icon of Bangladesh

Towfique: Rap icon of Bangladesh

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

4
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

5
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 

6
Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank
Bangladesh

Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank