76% of deceased in Covid-19 last week were not vaccinated

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 October, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2021, 10:23 pm

Related News

76% of deceased in Covid-19 last week were not vaccinated

Virologists said vaccines reduce the death rates even if they cannot prevent infections

TBS Report
11 October, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2021, 10:23 pm
Representational image. Photo: REUTERS/Stringer
Representational image. Photo: REUTERS/Stringer

More than 76% of the deceased who died of Covid-19 last week did not take any vaccine, the Department of Health said after analysing the data of the period.

The department said 115 people died of the virus last week. Of them, four received one dose, four took two doses, 88 did not take any vaccine and no information was not found about 19.

Besides, 60.3% of them were suffering from diabetes, 54.4% from hypertension, 11.8% from heart disease and 5.9% from cancer.

According to the Department of Health, in the 40th epidemiological week (4-10 October), Covid-19 deaths dropped to 30.2% and new patient diagnoses were down to 33.5% compared to the previous week.

Noted Virologist and a Member of the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 Professor Nazrul Islam told The Business Standard that vaccines reduce the death rates even if they cannot prevent infections. Therefore, priority should be given to vaccinating the elderly and comorbid patients.

"At present, the number of infections has decreased. If more people can be vaccinated soon, even if the number of infections increases again, the deaths will decrease," he added.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh reported 11 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Monday. Besides, 599 more people were tested positive for the virus during the same period.

Health officials recorded a 2.58% positivity rate after testing 23,193 samples across the country. With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,699 and the case tally climbed to 15,62,958 in the country.

Bangladesh / Top News

Covid-19 Deaths / Vaccination

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

2h | Videos
Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

2h | Videos
First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

2h | Videos
Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users
Tech

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users

4
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport now 9th weakest globally

6
AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case
Crime

AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case