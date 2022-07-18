75 lakh people to be inoculated on 19 July campaign

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 July, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2022, 06:32 pm

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

About 75 lakh people will receive booster and second dose during the special Covid-19 vaccination campaign on 19 July across the country.

"Some 16,181 vaccination booths have been prepared across the country to inoculate 75 lakh people in a day. About 33,246 vaccination workers and 49,869 volunteers will work simultaneously in the campaign," Health Minister Zahid Maleque said in a press conference at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in Dhaka on Monday.

The minister said the government has already given the first dose to 76.05%, second dose to 70.3% and booster dose to 17.9% of the total population of the country to control the Covid-19 pandemic. 

"At present, the country has a stock of 2.78 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine of five brands (AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Sinopharm, Sinovac and Johnson & Johnson)," he informed.

"Vaccine reduces the risk of death from Covid-19. Studies have shown that most of the people who received at least two doses of the vaccine along with a booster dose did not require hospitalisation despite being infected," he said.

"Those who are yet to take the booster dose should get it right away," he requested. 

"People who received the second dose four months ago will get the booster dose," said Maleque. 

"Children aged 5-11 will be brought under the vaccination programme. The government has taken all necessary steps in this regard," he said.

"They will complete their registration through the 'Surokkha app'. For that, a digital birth registration certificate will be needed," he said, urging the parents to complete their birth registration online.

On 19 July, the special vaccination campaign will start from 9am. People aged 18 and above, who have passed four months after taking the second dose of Covid-19 vaccines, will be inoculated on the day.

DGHS said that the regular programme of giving the first and second dose will continue on the booster dose campaign day.

Earlier on 4 to 10 June, a weeklong booster dose vaccination campaign was conducted.

A total of 12.95 crore people have been administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine till Monday while 11.98 crore received the second dose across the country during the period, according to data issued by DGHS.

As many as 3.44 crore people received the booster dose till 18 July.

