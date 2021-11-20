7.5 cr people to be fully vaccinated by January: Health Minister

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Saturday said the government will administer 6 crore more Covid-19 vaccine doses by January next across the country.

"So far, 9 crore vaccine doses have been administered and the government aims to administer 6 crore more doses by January next," he said.

With the administering of 6 crore more vaccine doses, some 7.5 crore people of the country will fully be vaccinated, Zahid Maleque added.

The minister said this at the inauguration programme of Bangabandhu Gold Cup Premier Division District Football League at Shaheed Miraj Tapan Stadium in Manikganj district town.

The minister said, "The Covid-19 situation in Bangladesh is currently under control as the number of daily deaths has come down to a single digit."

Zahid Maleque said, some 13 crore people in Bangladesh are eligible to get vaccinated and 1 crore of them are living abroad.

After vaccinating 7.5 crore people, he said, the remaining 3.5 crore will soon be brought under the vaccination campaign in phases.

"Due to the vaccination programme, the wheel of the economy is moving and the reopening of educational institutions has been possible, while the sports sector has regained pace," the minister said.

However, the minister warned that the Covid-19 virus is still there and urged all to follow the health guidelines strictly.