7.5 cr people to be fully vaccinated by January: Health Minister

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

UNB
20 November, 2021, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2021, 09:05 pm

Related News

7.5 cr people to be fully vaccinated by January: Health Minister

UNB
20 November, 2021, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2021, 09:05 pm
Health Minister Zahid Maleque. Photo: Collected.
Health Minister Zahid Maleque. Photo: Collected.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Saturday said the government will administer 6 crore more Covid-19 vaccine doses by January next across the country.

"So far, 9 crore vaccine doses have been administered and the government aims to administer 6 crore more doses by January next," he said.

With the administering of 6 crore more vaccine doses, some 7.5 crore people of the country will fully be vaccinated, Zahid Maleque added.

The minister said this at the inauguration programme of Bangabandhu Gold Cup Premier Division District Football League at Shaheed Miraj Tapan Stadium in Manikganj district town.

The minister said, "The Covid-19 situation in Bangladesh is currently under control as the number of daily deaths has come down to a single digit."

Zahid Maleque said, some 13 crore people in Bangladesh are eligible to get vaccinated and 1 crore of them are living abroad.

After vaccinating 7.5 crore people, he said, the remaining 3.5 crore will soon be brought under the vaccination campaign in phases.

"Due to the vaccination programme, the wheel of the economy is moving and the reopening of educational institutions has been possible, while the sports sector has regained pace," the minister said.

However, the minister warned that the Covid-19 virus is still there and urged all to follow the health guidelines strictly.

Top News / Health

Covid-19 Vaccination / COVID-19 / pandemic

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

1h | Videos
Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

1h | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

1h | Videos
BRO, Know Your Emoji

BRO, Know Your Emoji

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

2
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

3
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
Representational Image.
Education

Bangladesh improves in English proficiency, but still behind India, Pakistan

6
Top five lasagnas in Dhaka
Food

Top five lasagnas in Dhaka