75% of Covid-19 patients in Chattogram infected by Omicron

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 January, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2022, 02:00 pm

Related News

75% of Covid-19 patients in Chattogram infected by Omicron

TBS Report
21 January, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2022, 02:00 pm
Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

Researchers say that 75% of the Covid-19 patients identified in Chattogram are infected with the African variant of the coronavirus, Omicron. 

The first patients infected with the Omicron variant were detected on 25 December last year. Earlier patients were mostly infected with the Delta variant.

The international database of the genome sequences of SARS CoV-2, Germany's Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID), published the data on Thursday (20 January) morning.

This information came up in the genome sequencing of samples of Covid positive patients at Chittagong General Hospital and Chattogram Mother and Child Care Hospital. 

The study looked at the genome sequencing of 30 Covid-19 positive patients identified in November and December last year and in the first week of this month.

The genome sequencing showed that all patients from 1 November to 25 December 2021 were infected with the Delta variant. However, since 25 December, 75% of the Covid-19 patients have been infected with the Omicron variant. 

The study was led by Dr HM Hamidullah Mehedi, junior consultant in the Department of Medicine, Chittagong General Hospital and Corona Unit physician and Dr Adnan Mannan, teacher at the Department of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, Chittagong University.

Dr Hamidullah Mehdi said, "We have tried to know the effect of Omicron in Chattogram. We found this information by genome sequencing only 30 samples. Hundreds of more samples need to be sequenced to get a clear idea of ​​its character."

The latest type of omicron variant "BA2" or "stealth Omicron" was found in the body of two patients, for the first time in Chattogram. 

Researchers say that 90% of the patients with Omicron have symptoms like sore throat and distorted vocal cords, while 85% of patients have symptoms of pain in different parts of the body, headache and 80% have fever.

This (BA2) variant has also been found in Texas and Houston of United States of America, India, China and Oman. It's not that dangerous. However, several new changes have been found in its spike protein.

Chittagong General Hospital's doctors Rajdwip Biswas and Minhazul Haque along with Dr Fahim Hasan Reza of Mother and Child Care Hospital, worked as assistant researchers in the study.

Scientists at the virology laboratory of the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) were overall in charge of sequencing. 

The research was supported and sponsored by the Laboratory of Emerging Infectious Diseases at Dalhousie University in Canada. The data were analysed by Professor David Kelvin and graduate student researcher Abdullah Mahmud-Al-Rafat.

Coronavirus chronicle / Top News

Covid -19 / Coronavirus / omicron

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Professor Md Mizanur Rahman and Sheikh Kabir Hossain. Illustration: TBS

Why most Bangladeshis are not covered by insurance

2h | Panorama
Indian Rhinoceros. Photo: Collected

Lost rhinoceroses of Bangladesh 

1d | Earth
Dragonflies are evolutionary marvels. Photo: Collected

Flying aces of the insect world

2d | Earth
Chris Hughes. Illustration: TBS

Unilever's $68 billion toothpaste tilt needs another squeeze

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

18h | Videos
Record tea production in country’s history

Record tea production in country’s history

20h | Videos
Legendary 'Collarwali' Tigress passes away in Madhya Pradesh

Legendary 'Collarwali' Tigress passes away in Madhya Pradesh

20h | Videos
Narayan Debnath: spread the colors of imagination in the childhood

Narayan Debnath: spread the colors of imagination in the childhood

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

4
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

5
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

6
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre