7,41,265 people received booster doses: PM

The booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to 7,41,265 people till 17 January across the country, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said while addressing the parliament.

"Immediately after the outbreak of Covid-19, the government has made it a priority to provide free vaccines as an effective measure to prevent infections. To this end, we took all the initiatives to collect vaccines and vaccinate people even before they were discovered and got approval for use," the PM said while replying to a tabled question from Tangail-6 lawmaker Ahsanul Islam Titu Wednesday (26 January).

The prime minister also informed that at least 14,61,84,812 people have been vaccinated till 17 January.

"Considering the Covid-19 situation in the country, the government started giving booster doses from 28 December last year under the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination programme," she added.

The National Technical Advisory Committee (NTAC) on Covid-19 recommended booster shots to citizens above 60 and front liners.

Later on 17 January, the government lowered the age limit from 60 to 50 years.