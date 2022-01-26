7,41,265 people received booster doses: PM

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 January, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2022, 06:16 pm

Related News

7,41,265 people received booster doses: PM

TBS Report
26 January, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2022, 06:16 pm
7,41,265 people received booster doses: PM

The booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to 7,41,265 people till 17 January across the country, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said while addressing the parliament.

"Immediately after the outbreak of Covid-19, the government has made it a priority to provide free vaccines as an effective measure to prevent infections. To this end, we took all the initiatives to collect vaccines and vaccinate people even before they were discovered and got approval for use," the PM said while replying to a tabled question from Tangail-6 lawmaker Ahsanul Islam Titu Wednesday (26 January).

The prime minister also informed that at least 14,61,84,812 people have been vaccinated till 17 January.

"Considering the Covid-19 situation in the country, the government started giving booster doses from 28 December last year under the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination programme," she added.

The National Technical Advisory Committee (NTAC) on Covid-19 recommended booster shots to citizens above 60 and front liners. 

Later on 17 January, the government lowered the age limit from 60 to 50 years.

Top News

Booster Dose / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

As the confrontation between India and China becomes part of the status quo in South Asia, smaller states have begun to exert their own leverage. Photo: Reuters

As India and China Compete, Smaller States Are Cashing In

3h | Panorama
A recent study found that biomass burning (burning of leaves, wood, etc) is equally responsible as fossil fuel burning for black carbon emission, known to cause cancer. Photo: Reuters

‘Biomass burning, high sulphur-containing gasoline are compounding air pollution’

3h | Panorama
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

5h | Habitat
The government has no policy framework in place to provide non-agricultural land to landless people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Polash

Why do landless people not get khas land? 

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

8m | Videos
A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

1h | Videos
Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

22h | Videos
Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

3
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

4
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP

5
The drama depicts the state of Dhaka from 1757, 1758 and 1760, Photo: Collected
Glitz

New BTV drama reimagines 18th century Dhaka

6
The ‘Trimmed Egg’ shaped space holds the journal shelves and reading tables. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Habitat

FBS e-library at the University of Dhaka: Renovation of a masterwork