71 new Covid cases reported in Bangladesh

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 June, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2022, 05:42 pm

The country reported 71 new cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Saturday. 

Also, the positivity rate was reported above 1% ( exact 1.14%) duirng the same period after testing 6,225 samples across the country. 

There has been no death from Covid-19 in Bangladesh for around two weeks. 

So far, 29,131 people have died from the virus and 19,54,006 tested positive since the outbreak hit the country in 2020. 

Meanwhile, 101 Covid patients were cured in the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate to 97.50%. 

Bangladesh / Health

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

