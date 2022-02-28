70% population vaccinated, WHO target fulfilled

A long queue of female vaccine candidates waiting to get inoculated at ward no 4 of Pabna's Demra union during a special vaccination campaign on 28 September, 2021. Photo: Atiqur Rahman Apel

Bangladesh has inoculated 70% of its targeted population – 8.35 crore people – with two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, which led the country to achieve the vaccination target set by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to prevent Covid-19 infection in a country.

Besides, 12.26 crore or 102% of eligible people have received the first dose of the vaccine, according to the Directorate General of the Health Services (DGHS) data.

Professor Meerjady Sabrina Flora, chair of the Covid-19 Vaccine Management Taskforce Committee of DGHS, told The Business Standard (TBS) that people under the age of 12 will be inoculated when WHO issues directives in this regard. If people under the age of 12 years are jabbed, 80% of the population will be vaccinated.

Even though the WHO target has been fulfilled, vaccination activities will go on. However, providing the second dose will be emphasized in March and the booster dose in April, she added.

She further said that the DGHS has nine crores of vaccines in stock and there is no vaccine crisis in the country.

Bangladesh receives 10m more Pfizer doses from the US

Bangladesh has received another 10 million doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine from the United States through the global vaccine programme Covax, as per a US embassy press release on Monday.

This latest consignment made Bangladesh the largest US vaccine donation recipient among all countries. So far, over 6.1 crore doses have been delivered.

4 die, positivity rate drops to 3.65% in a day

Bangladesh reported four deaths from Covid-19 and 897 cases in the last 24 hours till 8 am Monday. Besides, the positivity rate dropped to 3.65% during the same period upon testing 24,605 samples, which was 4.01% one day ago.

The latest figures took the country's death toll to 29,037 and the case tally to 19,43,577.