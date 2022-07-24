70% of Covid deaths among unvaccinated: DGHS DG

A significant proportion of the people, 70 percent, who have died of Covid were not vaccinated against the disease, according to Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Director General (DG) Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam.

Khurshid was addressing an event, organised by the National Liver Foundation of Bangladesh and Bangladesh Health Reporters' Forum, at a Dhaka hotel Sunday.

He added: "Vaccination does make much of a difference. No vaccine is 100 percent effective, but immunisation reduces the risk of dying from Covid substantially."

"We never said vaccinated people who get Covid will not die. Vaccination reduces the risk of death. Covid vaccines have been developed after a lot of research and testing."

Khurshid said: "We recently observed limited spread of Covid. But, suddenly, cases have started to creep up again."

"Most of those who tested positive for Covid after getting jabbed recently did not have to be hospitalised. So, everyone needs to get jabbed as soon as possible."