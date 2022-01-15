7 die of Covid in a day

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 January, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2022, 05:44 pm

Related News

7 die of Covid in a day

TBS Report
15 January, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2022, 05:44 pm

Bangladesh reported seven more deaths from Covid and 3,447 cases in the last 24 hours till 8am Saturday. 

A day ago, the single-day toll was six and the infections surpassed over 4,000 for the first time in five months. 

The health officials today recorded the positivity rate at 14.35% testing 24,028 samples across the country. 

With the latest figures, the death toll reached 28,136 and the case tally climbed to 16,12,489 in the country.  

Among the deaths, four were reported in the Dhaka division, two in Sylhet and one in Barishal division. 

 Also, 294 patients were declared Covid free with a 96.29% recovery rate. 

Bangladesh reported its first Covid cases on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March in the same year. 

Bangladesh / Top News / Health

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pallas’s Fish Eagle nestlings. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

The last breeding pair of Pallas’s fish eagles at Tanguar haor

4h | Panorama
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

9h | Panorama
Noble M500 Debuts As Back-To-Basics Supercar

Noble M500 Debuts As Back-To-Basics Supercar

8h | Wheels
Four compact crossovers for small families

Four compact crossovers for small families

9h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Shakrain: A festival of Kites and Fireworks

Shakrain: A festival of Kites and Fireworks

1h | Videos
Rajshahi’s mango flavor ‘rashogolla’ becoming popular among sweet lovers

Rajshahi’s mango flavor ‘rashogolla’ becoming popular among sweet lovers

1h | Videos
Jamai Mela-where fishes sell for cores

Jamai Mela-where fishes sell for cores

2h | Videos
Laptop Talpata: A dream that didn’t come true

Laptop Talpata: A dream that didn’t come true

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

5
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike