7 die of Covid in a day

Bangladesh reported seven more deaths from Covid and 3,447 cases in the last 24 hours till 8am Saturday.

A day ago, the single-day toll was six and the infections surpassed over 4,000 for the first time in five months.

The health officials today recorded the positivity rate at 14.35% testing 24,028 samples across the country.

With the latest figures, the death toll reached 28,136 and the case tally climbed to 16,12,489 in the country.

Among the deaths, four were reported in the Dhaka division, two in Sylhet and one in Barishal division.

Also, 294 patients were declared Covid free with a 96.29% recovery rate.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid cases on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March in the same year.