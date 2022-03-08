7 Covid deaths, 446 cases reported in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported seven deaths from Covid-19 and 446 new cases in the last 24 hours till 8am Tuesday.

The positivity rate was recorded at 2.23% during the same period as 19,964 samples were tested across the country.

Bangladesh registered four deaths and 436 cases the day before.

The latest figures took the country's death toll to 29,096 and the case tally to 19,48,148.

Also, 3,062 Covid patients were cured during the 24-hour period with the recovery rate recorded at 94.96% .

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.

