7 Covid deaths, 1,998 cases reported in 24 hours

Bangladesh recorded 12 deaths and 1,998 new cases in the last 24 hours till 8am Tuesday.

The positivity rate was reported at 16.74% during the same period.

Bangladesh reported 12 deaths and 2,285 infections in the previous day.

In the last 24 hours, 11,932 samples were tested across the country.

So far, 29,181 people have died and 19,82,972 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.

Meanwhile, 494 Covid patients were cured in the last 24 hours, recording the recovery rate at 96.28%.

