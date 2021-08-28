6.34 lakh AstraZeneca shots arrive from Japan

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 August, 2021, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2021, 08:31 pm

Related News

6.34 lakh AstraZeneca shots arrive from Japan

TBS Report
28 August, 2021, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2021, 08:31 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh received more than 6.34 lakh doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from Japan today. 

A Pacific Airlines flight carrying the jabs landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 7.15pm.

Officials from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and the airport authorities were present as the shipment arrived. 

Earlier on 27 August, the consignment left the source country for Dhaka. 

Bangladesh received the shots under the global vaccine sharing alliance Covax.

Bangladesh received the first consignment of 2,45,200 doses, the second consignment of 7,81,320 doses and the third consignment of 6,16,780 doses which respectively arrived on July 24, July 31, and August 3.

Bangladesh / Top News

Vaccine / AstraZeneca / Japan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

The Afghan minister who became a bike courier

The Afghan minister who became a bike courier

4h | Videos
Aseis: A band for life

Aseis: A band for life

5h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: 4th anniversary of Rohingya exodus in Bangladesh

TBS Current Affairs: 4th anniversary of Rohingya exodus in Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Light weight race car made of jute fibres

Light weight race car made of jute fibres

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

5
Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs
Economy

Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs

6
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes