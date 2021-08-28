6.34 lakh AstraZeneca shots arrive from Japan

Bangladesh received more than 6.34 lakh doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from Japan today.

A Pacific Airlines flight carrying the jabs landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 7.15pm.

Officials from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and the airport authorities were present as the shipment arrived.

Earlier on 27 August, the consignment left the source country for Dhaka.

Bangladesh received the shots under the global vaccine sharing alliance Covax.

Bangladesh received the first consignment of 2,45,200 doses, the second consignment of 7,81,320 doses and the third consignment of 6,16,780 doses which respectively arrived on July 24, July 31, and August 3.