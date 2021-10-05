6.25 lakh more doses of Pfizer vaccine arrive Dhaka 

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report 
05 October, 2021, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2021, 12:57 pm

Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

Some 6.25 lakh doses of Pfizer vaccine arrived in Dhaka under Covax facility, a platform to ensure coronavirus vaccination in all countries on a fair basis at Monday midnight

Maidul Islam, public relation officer of health ministry, said, "Officials of the Ministry of Health, Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS), Central Medical Stores Depot and airport, received the vaccines at the airport." 

Earlier, the ministry said that 25 lakh more doses of the Pfizer vaccine will arrive in the country in two days (4 and 5 October) under Covax facility. 

The second shipment of 12.56 lakh shots is likely to arrive by 5pm today. The remaining 6.25 lakh vaccine doses will arrive around 11:20pm, according to the release of the ministry.
 

