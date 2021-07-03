61 more infected with Covid-19 in C'nawabganj

Some 61 more persons tested positive for Covid-19 in last 24 hours till this morning, raising the total number of infection to 4,218 in the district.

A total of 292 samples were tested in the district during the time as the infection rate showed 20.89 percent, Civil Surgeon Office sources confirmed.

Among the newly detected patients, 37 people are from sadar, 10 from Shibganj, 10 from Gomastapur, one from Nachole and three from Bholahat upazilas.

Of the total detected patients in the district, 2,346 persons are from sadar, 742 from Shibganj, 551 from Gomostapur, 341 from Nachole and 238 from Bholahat upazilas.

A total of 937 patients are undergoing treatment in the district. Among them, 75 are in dedicated Covid hospital and others at home.

Meanwhile, 114 patients have died of Covid-19 and 3,167 have recovered from the disease here, the sources added.