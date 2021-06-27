61 lakh Ansar VDP members ready to enforce lockdown, says its director general

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

UNB
27 June, 2021, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2021, 02:07 pm

Photo/UNB
Photo/UNB

Director General of Ansar and VDP Maj. Gen. Mizanur Rahman Shamim said on Sunday its 61 lakh members are ready to work with the administration at field level to enforce upcoming lockdown to stem rising coronavirus.

He said this while inaugurating a countrywide 'Tree Plantation Program-2021' on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of independence.

Maj Gen. Shamim planted saplings at Ansar-VDP Academy at Safipur, Gazipur to kick off the programme following coronavirus health rules.

A colourful procession was also organised on the occasion. The parade encircled the entire academy's parade grounds. Members of all levels of the force took part in it.

On the occasion of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu and the golden jubilee of independence, Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Forces have started 'Tree Plantation Program-2021' across the country.  

Additional Director General of the Brig. Gen. Khandaker Farid Hasan, Commandant Md. Mahbub-ul-Islam, Deputy Director General (Administration) Colonel Mohammad Rafiqul Hasan, Deputy Director General (Operations) Md. Shamsul Alam and other members of the headquarters and academy staff. -Members were present at the program.

Earlier on Saturday, The government decided to enforce an all-out lockdown from July 1 as the country grapples with a surge in coronavirus cases and fatalities.

