6 more die of Covid in a day

Bangladesh reported six more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Thursday.

Besides, 294 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The positivity rate stands at 1.50% as the health officials tested 19,535 samples across the country.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,847 and the case tally increased to 15,68,857 in the country.

Bangladesh reported seven fatalities and 306 infections in the previous day.

Among the deaths reported today, four died in Dhaka and two in Chattogram divisions.

Also, 227 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.70% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,830 of the total deceased across the country were men and 17,017 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.