6 more die of Covid in 24hrs

The current positivity rate was reported at 1.35% after 20,549 samples were tested across the country

Computer image of a betacoronavirus which is the type of virus linked to Covid-19
Photo: REUTERS

Bangladesh reported six more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday. 

Besides, 277 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period. 

The current positivity rate was reported at 1.35% after 20,549 samples were tested across the country. 

Bangladesh reported five deaths and 297 cases on Tuesday.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,016 and the case tally increased to 15,78,288 in the country.

Among the deaths reported today, three died in the Dhaka division and one each died in Chattogram, Rajshahi and Sylhet divisions. 

Also, 296 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.78% recovery rate.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.
 

