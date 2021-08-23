6 million Pfizer doses to arrive in September

FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of the Pfizer logo in this illustration taken February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque said today that some six million doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine are expected to arrive in September.

The Pfizer vaccine is a special type of vaccine that needs to be stored at minus 90 degrees Celsius temperature.

Earlier on 27 May, the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) approved the Pfizer mRNA Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use in Bangladesh, removing all legal barriers to the import and use of this vaccine.

On 31 May, the country received over 1 lakh Pfizer vaccines through Covax, a platform to ensure coronavirus vaccination in all countries of the world on a fair basis.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to stop the walk-in mass vaccination campaign from today.

After Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina directed the concerned officials to find a way to shrink the gap between two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, the minister said, "We are assessing the possibility to administer the second dose of Covid jab within 15-20 days after the first dose."

According to the government, the country has inoculated over two crore people among 3.5 crores who registered through the vaccine app/site.