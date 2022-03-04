6 Covid deaths, 604 cases reported in 24 hours

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 March, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2022, 04:27 pm

Photo collected from Guardian
Photo collected from Guardian

Bangladesh reported six more deaths from Covid-19 and 604 new cases in the last 24 hours till 8am Friday. 

The positivity rate was recorded at 3.20% during the same period as 18,890 samples were tested across the country. 

Bangladesh registered five deaths and 657 cases the day before.

The latest figures took the country's death toll to 29,064 and the case tally to 19,46,369. 

Also, 4,403 Covid patients were cured during the 24-hour period with the recovery rate recorded at 94.33%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.  

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

