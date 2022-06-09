59 new cases of Covid-19 reported in 24hrs

The country reported 59 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Thursday.

An upward trend in the infection trajectory has been prevailing in the country for the last few days with the positivity rate being recorded at 1.15% in the preceding 24 hours.

However, no death from the virus has been reported in the country for a week.

Also, 149 Covid patients were cured during the 24 hours taking the recovery rate to 97.49%.

So far 29,131 people have died and 19,53,871 tested positivity for the virus since the outbreak hit the country in 2020.