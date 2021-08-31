55 lakh more doses of Sinopharm vaccine arrive from China

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 August, 2021, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2021, 12:05 pm

A Bangladesh Biman flight carrying the vaccines landed at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 2.10am

File photo
File photo

Another consignment of over 55 lakh doses of Sinopharm vaccine arrived in Dhaka from China early Tuesday.

A Bangladesh Biman flight carrying the vaccines landed at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 2.10am. 

Dr. Shamsul Haque, member secretary, Vaccine Deployment Committee, Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS) received the vaccines.

After the recent agreement, this consignment of 55,053,650 doses vaccines is the record for Bangladesh of receiving vaccines from China. 

The vaccines have been taken to Beximco Warehouse in Gazipur after taking from airport in a freezer van. Special arrangements have been made to preserve this vaccine.

From there, the vaccines will be distributed in districts and upazilas levels under the management of Beximco.

Besides, over 10 lakh Pfizer vaccines will arrive in the country from Covax facility at 5pm Wednesday.

Comments

