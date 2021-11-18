53% reduction in Covid-19 by using mask: Study

Mask wearing can reduce Covid-19 by 53%, says a report published on the medical trade journal BMJ.

The report titled "Effectiveness of public health measures in reducing the incidence of covid-19, SARS-CoV-2 transmission, and covid-19 mortality: systematic review and meta-analysis" was published on BMJ website on Thursday.

Researchers at Monash University and the University of Edinburgh conducted the research.

The report shows that hand washing, maintaining social distance and wearing a mask are important in preventing Covid-19.

Social distance can reduce the risk of coronavirus infection by 25%, the use of masks alone can reduce the infection by 53%.

The report was based on reviewing the results of more than 30 studies around the world.

The report said, "Six studies with a total of 2,627 people with covid-19 and 389,228 participants were included in the analysis examining the effect of mask wearing on incidence of Covid-19. Overall pooled analysis showed a 53% reduction in Covid-19 incidence."

Additional studies that looked at mask use found that there was a reduction in covid-19 incidence, transmission, and death.

In particular, a natural experiment involving 200 countries found that countries with mandated mask use had 45.7% lower Covid-19-related deaths, mentioned the report.

Another natural experiment research in the US found that wearing a mask reduced viral transmission by 29% in states where it was mandated.

The report recommends public health efforts to implement public health measures considering community health and sociocultural needs.