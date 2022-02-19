5,000 small traders in Mirpur get Covid-19 vaccine today

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 February, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2022, 03:46 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

After Uttara, a special inoculation drive took place today in the capital's Mirpur where small traders were vaccinated with Covid-19 shots.  

Some 5,000 shop owners and workers received the first dose of Sinovac vaccine at five designated centres on Saturday, which continued till 4pm starting from 10am in the morning.

The five centres were - Shahali City Corporation Market, Bengali Medium School, Mirpur Shopping Center, Shahali Plaza and Jannat Academy High School.

State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder inaugurated the programme at Mirpur Shopping Center this morning.

He said, "The government has taken an initiative to bring all people under the coverage of the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine by conducting mass vaccination drives till 26 February."

People aged above 18 received the first dose today through on-spot registration after showing their national identity cards or birth registration certificates. 

Bangladesh Shop Owners Association, in collaboration with the Coca-Cola Foundation, are working to implement a vaccination campaign for small businesses in the capital with the help of skilled volunteers trained by the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society.

They divided the city into 10 zones to conduct the campaign smoothly under the direction of the health directorate. 

Present at the event, Bangladesh Red Crescent Society Secretary General Kazi Shafiqul Azam said, "We are ready to appoint more vaccinators and trained volunteers required to implement the mass vaccination activities across the country."

Earlier on 12 February, more than 3,000 small traders and employees in the Uttara zone received their first shots of Sinovac vaccines.

