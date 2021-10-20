50% of vaccination target can be met by December: Health Minister

50% of vaccination target can be met by December: Health Minister

The health sector has already been able to vaccinate about six crore people out of 80% target population, said the minister

File Photo of Health Minister Zahid Maleque.
Health Minister Zahid Maleque said the way vaccines are arriving in the country as per the government's plan, it is possible to inoculate at least 50% of the vaccination target by December this year.

The health sector has already been able to vaccinate about six crore people out of 80% target population, said the minister.  

He stated this at a meeting on healthcare and development issues of the country organised by UHFPO, an organisation of Upazila Health Officers, at Hotel Intercontinental in the capital, this afternoon.

Even though Bangladesh itself has not produced any vaccine yet, the country now has almost all types of vaccines produced in the world, said the minister.

"From now on, at least three crore doses of vaccine will come to the country every month," he said.

He mentioned that the shipment of Chinese Sinopharm vaccines continues as per the agreement.

Other vaccines including Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca under the COVAX facility have started to arrive in the country. Serum Institute of India has also started the export of Covishield vaccine.

"We have already proven that if the health sector wants, it is possible to give 80 lakh doses of vaccine in a day. So from now on, if three crore doses of vaccine arrive in the country every month as per the demand, we will be able to give them to the people," said the minister.

Vaccination / health minister Zahid Maleque

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

