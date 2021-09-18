50 lakh more doses of Sinopharm vaccine reach Dhaka

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 September, 2021, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2021, 01:13 pm

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Another consignment of fifty lakh doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine arrived in Dhaka from China early Saturday.

An aircraft of Bangladesh Biman, carrying the jabs, landed at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 2am today.

Chief Health Coordinator Dr Abu Zaher received the consignment at the airport.

Bangladesh has so far procured 2.49 crore doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, and those are arriving in the country in phases every month.

The government will procure an additional 6 crore doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines from China under the Direct Procurement Method (DPM) – as per the price mentioned in the agreement – to bolster the government's efforts to vaccinate the citizens.

Last week, Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen said the country will get 24 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines by March-April of next year.

"Out of this 24 crore vaccines, there are purchased vaccines and some will be received under Covax facility."
 

