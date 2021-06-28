50% ICU beds in Dhaka now occupied: DGHS

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 June, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2021, 04:25 pm

50% ICU beds in Dhaka now occupied: DGHS

Experts have feared that the remaining ICU beds will soon be filled up if the upsurge continues

TBS Report
28 June, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2021, 04:25 pm
50% ICU beds in Dhaka now occupied: DGHS

50% of the ICU beds in Dhaka hospitals have already been occupied in the aftermath of the steady uptick in coronavirus infections.

Experts have feared that the remaining ICU beds will soon be filled up if the upsurge continues.   

Dr Robed Amin, spokesperson of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), came up with the disclosure in the regular coronavirus bulletin today.   

"The beds in the hospitals are filling up fast. The ICUs of several hospitals in the capital have already been occupied. There are only 281 vacant ICUs in the private hospitals. (As a whole), about 50% of the ICU beds in the capital have been filled up," he said, fearing that all the ICUs will be occupied quickly if the infection rate reaches 21-22%.

The DGHS official also noted that the death toll is higher in the bordering districts with high infection rates.

Infections are on the rise due to not wearing masks and not following hygiene rules, though there are no public gatherings right now, he added.

Dr Robed Amin said the hospitals are instructed to stop admitting non-Covid patients at emergency wards. Besides, hospitals with a high number of Covid-19 patients can be declared as Covid-dedicated.

Noting that no contagious disease can be tackled without community engagement, he urged all to come forward to deal with the increasing coronavirus infection.  

COVID-19 / ICU / DGHS

