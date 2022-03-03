5 more Covid deaths, 657 new cases reported in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported five deaths from Covid-19 and 657 new cases in the last 24 hours till 8am Thursday.

The positivity rate dropped to 2.91% during the same period as 22,584 samples were tested across the country.

All the fatalities were reported in the Dhaka division.

Bangladesh registered eight deaths and 792 cases the day before.

The latest figures took the country's death toll to 29,058 and the case tally to 19,45,765.

Also, 4,628 Covid patients were cured during the 24-hour period with the recovery rate recorded at 94.13%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.