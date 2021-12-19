5 ministers take booster doses

On the first day of booster dose campaign, five ministers have received the doses today.

They are- Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Law Minister Anisul Huq, Health Minister Zahid Maleque, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim and, Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar.

The booster campaign begun by administering the dose to Kurmitola General Hospital's senior nurse Runu Veronica Costa, who received the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine in Bangladesh in January.



Around 20 people including the ministers, policeman and journalist have been given booster doses so far today.

"The booster recipients will be kept under observation for next seven days. People will get messages for the booster dose soon after the Surokkha app is updated," said Professor Meerjady Sabrina Flora, additional director general of the health directorate.

Earlier, the health minister said, booster doses for the Covid-19 vaccine will be administered to the frontline workers and senior citizens, who received their second dose at least nine months ago.

