5 ministers take booster doses

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 December, 2021, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2021, 04:42 pm

Related News

5 ministers take booster doses

TBS Report
19 December, 2021, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2021, 04:42 pm
5 ministers take booster doses

On the first day of booster dose campaign, five ministers have received the doses today.

They are- Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Law Minister Anisul Huq, Health Minister Zahid Maleque, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim and, Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar.

The booster campaign begun by administering the dose to Kurmitola General Hospital's senior nurse Runu Veronica Costa, who received the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine in Bangladesh in January.
 
Around 20 people including the ministers, policeman and journalist have been given booster doses so far today.

"The booster recipients will be kept under observation for next seven days. People will get messages for the booster dose soon after the Surokkha app is updated," said Professor Meerjady Sabrina Flora, additional director general of the health directorate.

Earlier, the health minister said, booster doses for the Covid-19 vaccine will be administered to the frontline workers and senior citizens, who received their second dose at least nine months ago.
 

Bangladesh / Top News / Health

Booster doses / Covid -19 vaccine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Humans have been consuming edible insects since before the dawn of civilisation. Photo: Bloomberg

Can bugs be a bigger part of the human food chain?

5h | Panorama
Just because it is winter, does not mean you can ditch the SPF

Just because it is winter, does not mean you can ditch the SPF

6h | Mode
The Aviator Harrington Jacket series was launched in 2020. Photo: Airport Style

Airport Style: Merging comfort with style and utility

7h | Mode
Zeba Samiha. Illustration: TBS

Zeba Samiha: The young supply chain professional who balanced out a crisis

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh starts Covid vaccine booster dose

Bangladesh starts Covid vaccine booster dose

1h | Videos
Azizze Fawmi’s solo show Ka Shommondhio begins at Alliance Francaise

Azizze Fawmi’s solo show Ka Shommondhio begins at Alliance Francaise

1h | Videos
Hanson brings Grace, sister of Sophia the Robot

Hanson brings Grace, sister of Sophia the Robot

1h | Videos
Bangladesh lost Tk71,000cr to trade misinvoicing a year

Bangladesh lost Tk71,000cr to trade misinvoicing a year

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

3
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

4
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

5
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

6
Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec
Education

Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec