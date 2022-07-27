5 Covid deaths, 626 cases reported in 24hrs

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

27 July, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 05:59 pm

Related News

5 Covid deaths, 626 cases reported in 24hrs

The positivity rate was recorded at 6.83% during the same period

27 July, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 05:59 pm
Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Bangladesh reported five deaths and 626 cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday. 

The positivity rate was recorded at 6.83% during the same period after testing 9,162 samples across the country. 

Meanwhile, 839 Covid patients were cured in the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate to 96.79%.

So far, 29,275 people have died and 20,03,570 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.
 

Top News

Covid -19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

1d | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

1d | Habitat
Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

1d | Panorama
Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Should there be age, time constraints for university admission?

Should there be age, time constraints for university admission?

44m | Videos
Photo: TBS

Robot breaks child's finger at Moscow event

8h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Russia’s attack on Odessa to further disrupt global food supply

8h | Videos
How will be the supply of tea in world market in coming days?

How will be the supply of tea in world market in coming days?

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

3
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

5
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

6
Australian firms hiring Bangladeshi IT professionals for remote work
Economy

Australian firms hiring Bangladeshi IT professionals for remote work