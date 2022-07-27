5 Covid deaths, 626 cases reported in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported five deaths and 626 cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday.

The positivity rate was recorded at 6.83% during the same period after testing 9,162 samples across the country.

Meanwhile, 839 Covid patients were cured in the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate to 96.79%.

So far, 29,275 people have died and 20,03,570 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.

