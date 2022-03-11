5 Covid deaths, 257 cases reported in a day

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 March, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2022, 04:22 pm

Photo collected from Guardian
Photo collected from Guardian

Bangladesh reported five more deaths from Covid-19 and 257 new cases in the last 24 hours till 8am Friday. 

The positivity rate dropped to 1.86% during the same period as 13,801 samples were tested across the country.

Three deaths and 327 cases were reported the previous day. 

The latest figures took the country's death toll to 29,105 and the case tally to 19,49,055. 

Also, 2,399 Covid patients recovered during the 24-hour period with the recovery rate stands at 95.31%. 

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 18 March 2020 and the maiden death on 8 March the same year.

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

