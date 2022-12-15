4th Covid-19 jab across Bangladesh from 20 Dec

The fourth (second booster) dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will be administered across the country from 20 December.

A notification was issued in this regard by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Thursday (15 December).

The Pfizer mRNA Covid-19 vaccine will be used for the fourth dose, reads the official notification.

People who received their first booster at least four months ago, people aged over 60 years, frontliners, pregnant women, people who are Immunocompromised, and citizens aged 18 and above suffering from any chronic disease will be vaccinated under this initiative.

SMS regarding the fourth dose will be sent out from vaccination centres.

Earlier this month, Health Minister Zahid Maleque had announced that citizens aged over 60 years will get the 4th dose of the coronavirus vaccine following a nod from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

So far, some 14 crore people have been vaccinated with the first dose while more than 12 crore people with the second dose and six crore with the booster dose against the deadly virus across the country.