45,308 inoculated on first day of ward level vaccination drive in Dhaka

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 November, 2021, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2021, 07:43 pm

Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

More than 45 thousand people have been vaccinated in the two city corporations of Dhaka on the first day of a three-day-long Covid-19 vaccination campaign. The campaign will cover every ward under the two city corporations in Dhaka. 

According to Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), a total of 45,308 people got vaccinated on Tuesday (23 November). 

In both DNCC and DSCC, women were ahead of men in getting vaccinated.

DSCC has 75 wards and DNCC has a total of 54 wards. Each center had a target of 500 people. This vaccination programme will continue on the 24 and 25 November. 

According to DSCC Chief Health Officer Dr Fazle Shamsul Kabir, a total of 26,166 people have been vaccinated in the 75 centres of the south city corporation. Of these, 12785 were male and 13,381 were female.

DNCC sources said that 19,142 people have been vaccinated in 54 wards under it; of which 9463 were male and 9679 were female.

3-day Covid-19 vaccination drive kicks off in Dhaka wards 

The vaccination campaign will run from 9 am till 3 pm during the campaign. 

Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine will be administered during this drive. The second dose can be taken from the same centre two months after the first dose.

 

 

Special vaccination drive

