4 test Covid positive in Dhaka North cattle markets

Four people have tested positive for Covid-19 at different cattle markets under the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC).

One case each was identified at the Gabtoli Haat and Khilkhet Haat, which are two of the nine cattle markets in the area. Besides, three people who tested positive are cattle traders, while one is a customer.

Brac Corona Surokkha Corners had conducted rapid antigen tests on 23 people at the cattle markets on Monday and announced the results today, said Brac's Nutrition and Population Programme (HNPP) Manager (Technical) Dr Mirna Zaman.

Brac – for the first time ever – installed an antigen test booth in each of the nine cattle markets under Dhaka North this year.

On a spot visit to the capital's Gabtoli, Aftabnagar, Merkadia and 100-feet markets on Tuesday, The Business Standard found that most of the traders are not wearing masks. Markets have drawn in a large crowd, but people there are not following the health safety guidelines at all.

Some of the markets have also been set up in front of residential buildings.