4 more die of Covid; positivity rate drops to .87%

Bangladesh reported four more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Saturday.

Besides, 122 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

Meanwhile, the current positivity rate dropped below 1% for the first time since 30 March last year.

The health officials recorded an .87% positivity rate after testing 13,971 samples across the country.

Bangladesh reported two deaths and 191 cases in the previous day.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,047 and the case tally increased to 15,80,872 in the country.

Among the deaths, two were reported in the Khulna division and one each in Dhaka and Barishal divisions.

Also, 144 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.76% recovery rate.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.