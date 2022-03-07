4 more die of Covid in a day; positivity rate drops to 2.18%

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 March, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2022, 06:32 pm

Photo collected from Guardian
Photo collected from Guardian

Bangladesh reported four deaths from Covid-19 and 436 new cases in the last 24 hours till 8am Monday. 

The positivity rate was recorded at 2.18% during the same period as 20,009  samples were tested across the country. 

Bangladesh registered eight deaths and 529 cases the day before.

The latest figures took the country's death toll to 29,089  and the case tally to 19,47,702. 

Also, 3,546 Covid patients were cured during the 24-hour period with the recovery rate recorded at 94.82% .

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.  

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

