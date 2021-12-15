4 more die of Covid in 24 hours

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 December, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 04:43 pm

Bangladesh reported four more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am on Wednesday. 

Besides, some 297 people tested positive for the virus during the same period. 

The positivity rate was recorded at 1.05%, as the health officials tested 28,317 samples across the country.  

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,034 and the case tally increased to 15,80,302 in the country.

Among the deaths reported on Wedneswday, one each died in Dhaka, Rajshahi, Khulna and Rangpur division.

Also, 269 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.76% recovery rate.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.
 

Covid -19

