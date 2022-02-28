4 die of Covid; positivity rate drops to 3.65% in a day

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 February, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2022, 07:27 pm

4 die of Covid; positivity rate drops to 3.65% in a day

TBS Report
28 February, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2022, 07:27 pm

Bangladesh reported four deaths from Covid-19 and 897 cases in the last 24 hours till 8am Monday. 

The positivity rate dropped to 3.65% during the same period as 24,605 samples were tested across the country.

Bangladesh registered nine deaths and 864 cases the day before.

The latest figures took the country's death toll to 29,037 and the case tally to 19,43,577. 

Of the deceased reported today, two were reported in Dhaka, and one each was reported in Chattogram and Khulna divisions.

Also, 7,976 Covid patients were cured during the 24-hour period with the recovery rate recorded at 93.37%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.  

