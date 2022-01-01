4 Covid deaths reported in 24hrs, positivity rate 2.43%

Bangladesh reported four more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Saturday.

Besides, 370 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

Testing 15,214 samples across the country, the health officials recorded the positivity rate at 2.43%.

Bangladesh reported two deaths and 512 cases in the previous day.

With the latest additions, the death toll reacehd 28,076 and the case tally climbed to 15,85,909 in the country.

Also, 203 patients were declared Covid free duirng the 24 hours period, taking the recovery rate to 97.69%.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.