4 Covid deaths, 618 cases reported in a day

TBS Report
28 July, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 05:17 pm

The positivity rate was recorded at 6.62% during the same period

Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Bangladesh reported four deaths and 618 cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Thursday. 

The positivity rate was recorded at 6.62% during the same period after testing 9,338 samples across the country. 

Meanwhile, 872 Covid patients were cured in the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate to 96.80%.

So far, 29,284 people have died and 20,04,188 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.
 

