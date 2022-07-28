4 Covid deaths, 618 cases reported in a day

Bangladesh reported four deaths and 618 cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Thursday.

The positivity rate was recorded at 6.62% during the same period after testing 9,338 samples across the country.

Meanwhile, 872 Covid patients were cured in the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate to 96.80%.

So far, 29,284 people have died and 20,04,188 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.

