4 China returnees test Covid positive at Dhaka airport, samples sent to IEDCR

Four returnees from China have tested positive for Covid-19. They reached Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka Monday (26 December) afternoon.

The samples taken from the passengers have been sent to the government's Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) for testing after getting Covid positive results.

However, Prof Dr Tahmina Shirin, director of IEDCR, said the samples are yet to reach IEDCR.

"Testing will take time. The test results will be sent to the Health Department," he told The Business Standard.

In China, the infection situation has worsened due to the new sub-variant BF.7 of the coronavirus variant Omicron.

Bangladesh, like other countries, has strengthened screening at ports to prevent the entry of new sub-variants.

Health experts said, Covid situation in the country is satisfactory and people should not panic about it even though the situation in China and India has worsened as the sub-variant was detected in those countries.

Bangladesh reported zero death and seven cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Monday.