37 people test positive for Covid-19 in 24 hours

Thirty-seven people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Monday.

The positivity rate was recorded at .77% during the same period after testing 4,790 samples across the country.

There has been no death from the virus in Bangladesh in the last 26 days.

So far, 29,127 people died of the virus and 19,53,049 tested positive since the outbreak hit the country in 2020.

Meanwhile, 220 Covid patients were cured in the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate to 97.27%.