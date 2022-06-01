34 new Covid cases reported in a day

Bangladesh reported 34 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday.

No death from the virus was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The positivity rate was recorded at 0.63% after testing 5,380 samples across the country.

The country reported 26 new Covid cases a day before.

So far, 29,131 people have died and 19,53,541 tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, 357 Covid patients were cured in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 97.42%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid-19 case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.

