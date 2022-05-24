34 Covid cases reported in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported 34 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours till 8 am Tuesday.

No death from the virus was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Two deaths and 31 cases were reported from Covid-19 the day before.

The country has so far identified 19,53,298 cases of the coronavirus.

The positivity rate was recorded at .79% after testing 4,325 samples across the country.

So far, 29,130 people have died for the virus since the outbreak hit the country in 2020.

Also, 228 Covid patients were cured during the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate at 97.34%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year

