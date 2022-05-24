34 Covid cases reported in 24 hours

Bangladesh recorded 34 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours till 8 am on Tuesday.

No death from the virus was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Two deaths and 31 cases were reported from Covid-19 during the previous 24 hours.

The country has so far identified 19,53,298 cases of coronavirus.

The positivity rate was recorded at .79% after testing 4,325 samples across the country.

So far, 29,130 people have died from the virus since the outbreak hit the country in March 2020.

Also, 228 Covid patients were cured during the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate to 97.34%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid cases on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death from the virus 10 days later.