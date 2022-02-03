33 more die of Covid in a day

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 February, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2022, 05:33 pm

Related News

33 more die of Covid in a day

The positivity rate was recorded at 25.86% during the past 24 hours

TBS Report
03 February, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2022, 05:33 pm

Bangladesh reported 33 more deaths and 11,596 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Thursday. 

Besides, the positivity rate was recorded at 25.86% during the same period after 44,843 samples were tested across the country. 

The country repored 36 deaths and 12,193 cases in the previous day. 

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,494 and the case tally increased to 18,35,776 in the country.

Among the deaths, 18 were reported in the Dhaka division, six in Khulna, four in Rajshahi, two each in Chattogram and Sylhet, and one died in Rangpur division.

Also, 5,955 Covid patients recovered from the viral diseas during the 24 hours period.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year. 

Bangladesh / Top News / Health

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Teachers’ failure to adapt to online classes led to unattractive modules

5h | Panorama
Illustration: Asifur Rahman

5 ways to deal with unprofessionalism in the workplace

5h | Pursuit
Ghulam Sumdany Don: People need to not give up easily

Ghulam Sumdany Don: People need to not give up easily

6h | Pursuit
Pran-RFL provided food relief to middle-class families during the pandemic. Photo: Courtesy

Pashe Achi Bangladesh: A CSR initiative that stood by people during the pandemic

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Four firms get nod to invest abroad

Four firms get nod to invest abroad

10m | Videos
WHO warns of huge volumes of COVID-19 hospital waste

WHO warns of huge volumes of COVID-19 hospital waste

15m | Videos
Robot writes calligraphy to celebrate Lunar New Year

Robot writes calligraphy to celebrate Lunar New Year

1h | Videos
Four astronauts start expedition to Mars

Four astronauts start expedition to Mars

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia

4
Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb
Economy

Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb

5
Still, Dhaka can be made livable
Supplement

Still, Dhaka can be made livable

6
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city