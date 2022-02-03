33 more die of Covid in a day

Bangladesh reported 33 more deaths and 11,596 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Thursday.

Besides, the positivity rate was recorded at 25.86% during the same period after 44,843 samples were tested across the country.

The country repored 36 deaths and 12,193 cases in the previous day.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,494 and the case tally increased to 18,35,776 in the country.

Among the deaths, 18 were reported in the Dhaka division, six in Khulna, four in Rajshahi, two each in Chattogram and Sylhet, and one died in Rangpur division.

Also, 5,955 Covid patients recovered from the viral diseas during the 24 hours period.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.