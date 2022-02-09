33 more die of Covid, 8,016 new cases

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 February, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2022, 07:57 pm

Bangladesh reported 33 more Covid deaths and 8,016 new cases in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday. 

The positivity rate was recorded at 18.83% for the same period, with 42,564 samples tested across the country.

On Tuesday, 43 people died and 8,354 tested positive for the virus.

"There is no reason to believe the Omicron variant of Covid-19 does not cause much harm," said Prof Nazmul Islam, a Directorate General for Health Services (DGHS) spokesperson, at a DGHS press briefing on Wednesday.

He called the popular belief a "myth".

Prof Nazmul emphasised the value of every life, saying that "five lakh people have died worldwide since the detection of the Omicron variant."

He also advised that masks must be worn and hygiene rules followed, to reduce Covid-19 fatalities. 

Nazmul went on to say the ongoing vaccination rate among students is promising.  "So far 1.42 crore students have received their first dose and three million have received the second," he added.

"Community clinics have vaccinated 1.81 crore citizens with the first dose and 1.55 crore with the second dose. Qawmi Madrasa students are also enthusiastic about being inoculated."

On 6 February, the DGHS started a special vaccination programme for Qawmi Madrasa students and the homeless.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,703 and the case tally increased to 1,887,271 in the country. 

