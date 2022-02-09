33 more die of Covid, 8,016 new cases in 24 hours

Bangladesh reported 33 more Covid deaths and 8,016 new cases in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday.

Besides, the positivity rate was recorded at 18.83% during the same period as 42,564 samples were tested across the country.

On Tuesday, 43 people died and 8,354 tested positive for the virus.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,703 and the case tally increased to 18,87,271 in the country.

Among the deaths, 15 were reported in the Dhaka division, six in Chattogram, four in Rajshahi, two each Khulna, Sylhet and Mymensingh division, one each in Barishal and Rangpur division.

Also, 10,725 Covid patients recovered from the viral disease during the same period with the recovery rate reported at 86.56%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.