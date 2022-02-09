33 more die of Covid, 8,016 new cases in 24 hours

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 February, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2022, 06:43 pm

Related News

33 more die of Covid, 8,016 new cases in 24 hours

The positivity rate was recorded at 18.83%

TBS Report
09 February, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2022, 06:43 pm
33 more die of Covid, 8,016 new cases in 24 hours

Bangladesh reported 33 more Covid deaths and 8,016 new cases in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday. 

Besides, the positivity rate was recorded at 18.83% during the same period as 42,564 samples were tested across the country.

On Tuesday, 43 people died and 8,354 tested positive for the virus.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,703 and the case tally increased to 18,87,271 in the country. 

Among the deaths, 15 were reported in the Dhaka division, six in Chattogram, four in Rajshahi, two each Khulna, Sylhet and Mymensingh division, one each in Barishal and Rangpur division.

Also, 10,725 Covid patients recovered from the viral disease during the same period with the recovery rate reported at 86.56%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.

 

Top News

Covid -19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Seychelles has beautiful resorts and lodges, which offer panoramic views of a blue seas and sparkling white sand. Photo: Collected

Seychelles: From the perspective of a non-honeymooner

7h | Explorer
Consumers may find the digital rupee to be a safer alternative to bank deposits. Photo: Bloomberg

The digital rupee needs more thought, less haste

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘In no other country are hospitals and diagnostic centres separate entities’

6h | Panorama
Sheraspace: Making interior design a non-luxury

Sheraspace: Making interior design a non-luxury

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Successful racer Mr. Bean

Successful racer Mr. Bean

2h | Videos
RU students protest Himel’s killing through artworks

RU students protest Himel’s killing through artworks

2h | Videos
Chicken captured in Pentagon

Chicken captured in Pentagon

1d | Videos
World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

5
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

6
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'